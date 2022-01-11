Frances Gardner, 87, of Bergholz, Ohio, passed away Jan. 9, 2022.

She was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Bergholz, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Buxton) Palmer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Gardner.

Frances was a member of the Bergholz United Methodist Church, former member of the Countryairs Homemakers, 4-H advisor, and Upper Ohio Valley Camera Club.

She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and loved her dogs, Gigi and Buddy, and two cats. She was a volunteer at the Amsterdam Food Pantry. Frances had a strong faith with her God.

She is survived by her son, John (Grace) Gardner; daughter, Cheryl Brewer; grandchildren, Bobi (Jay) Gordon, Ross (Karla) Gardner, Cori (Dan) Warner and Paige (Mark) Hay; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bergholz EMS.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and the family requests that you plant a geranium in her memory.

www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes.com