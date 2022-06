Francine L. Truini, 68, of Canton, formerly of Martins Ferry, passed away June 14, 2022.

She is survived by her sister, Deborah Beatty of Carrollton; and two nephews, Matthew (Rebecca) and Jonathan (Kristen); and great-nephew, Kande.

A private family graveside service was held in Conotton Cemetery near Bowerston.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.