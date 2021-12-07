Francis “Frank” W. Leghart, 64, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was born and raised in Canton, Ohio, and he resided in Carrollton, Ohio, since 2003.

He pioneered Carrollton Believers Fellowship in 2003 and loved his congregation dearly. Frank previously worked at Image Video, the City of Canton as a heavy equipment operator and administrator, served on the Village of Carrollton Council, as well as Mayor of Carrollton.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Fran (Shawver) Leghart; son, Sean (Casey) Leghart of Louisville, Ohio, and daughter, Janette (Chris) Bobblett of Crawfordville, FL; five grandchildren, Logan, Cole and Solomon Bobblett and Morgan and Brock Leghart; siblings, Mike (Darlene) Leghart, Marty (Elsie) Leghart, Mark (Sue) Leghart, Lori (Bob) Rex, Judy Bennett, and bonus brother, Tim (Doris) Spurrier.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael “Jack” and Margaret “Marge” Leghart.

Calling hours will be Friday, Dec. 10 from 3-6 p.m. at Faith Family Church with the service following.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carrollton Believers Fellowship, P.O. Box 146, Carrollton, OH 44615.

