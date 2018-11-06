Frank E. Leasure of Carrollton, went to be with the Lord Oct. 31, 2018.

He was born in Steubenville, OH to Ora D. and Etna (Knoup) Leasure.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Bertha Leasure; three children, Angel Hines, Phillip Leasure and Ashley Lererance; several grandchildren, including two step-granddaughters, Brandy Brother and Gabby Irwin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a stepdaughter, Melissa Hawkins and a brother, Robert Leasure.

Calling hours will be Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the service to follow at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home. Military services will be provided by the D.A.V. American Legion and the V.F.W.