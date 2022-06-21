Frank H. Foit, 67, and Bonnie A. Foit, 66, of Carrollton, passed away in their home Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Frank was born June 11, 1955, to the late William and Sara (Watts) Foit in Canton, Ohio. Bonnie was born Sept. 1, 1955, in Kankakee, Illinois, a daughter of the late Robert Honzik and Doris Plant Culp.

They were married Oct. 10, 1980.

Frank retired from Summit DD as a bus mechanic in December of 2018. Bonnie still held her Office Manager role at Huebner Chevrolet Subaru, where she had worked for 49 years. Bonnie was a 31-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and Frank was a 31-year member of both the Masonic Lodge and of the Order of the Eastern Star.

They are survived by their daughter, Morgan Foit. Frank is survived by his sister, Florence (Rick) Mader. And Bonnie is survived by her sister, Connie (Joe) Kmatz, and brother, Scott Culp. Together, they were blessed with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. They were fortunate to have friends that became more like family throughout the years.

Along with their parents, they were preceded in death by a nephew, Joey Kmatz; and Frank’s brother, Joe Foit.

Funeral services for both Frank and Bonnie will be held at noon on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home with Masonic and Eastern Star services.