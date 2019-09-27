Frank L. Trussel, 71, of Minerva, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born Nov. 10, 1947 in Oneida. He retired from Verizon where he worked for 29 ½ years. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1966. He is a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the 589th Engineer Group in Vietnam. He is a past commander of the Minerva VFW Post #4120, past commander of the 6th District VFW, and member of the Military Order of the Cootie, Carroll County Vets Club, Malvern American Legion Post #375, Minerva Eagles Aerie #2199, Abate of Ohio and a Life member of the N.R.A. He was an avid Bowler and has been inducted into the Greater Canton Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He also loved to play pool and was an avid sports fan and New York Yankees fan.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Charla (Powell) Trussel; daughter, Trovena “Tee” Trussel of Va.; three sons, Charles Michael “Mike” Trussel of Carrollton, James Lester “Jimmy” Trussel of Minerva and William Lewis “Bill” Trussel of Louisville; two sisters, Betty Griffith of Minerva and JoEllen Scarbury of Fla.; six brothers, Robert (Sandy) Trussel Jr. of Minerva, Raymond “Dan” (Diana) Trussel of Paris, Joseph (Debbie) Trussel of Minerva, David (Ann) Trussel of Augusta, John (Ronee) Trussel of Columbus and Thomas (Lori) Trussel of Minerva; eight grandchildren; Mason (Sarah) Earp, Alexis Earp, Tyler Boggs, Hannah and Rhylee Trussel, Jacob James Trussel, Charleigh Trussel and Quentin Trussel; a great grandson, and many nieces and nephews and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Trussel Sr., Nova Jean (Legett) (Trussel) Grogg and stepfather, Robert Grogg and a brother, Tim Trussel.

Following cremation, a memorial service with military honors will be Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 1-3 p.m. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.