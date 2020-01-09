Frank R. Evanosky, 67

Frank Richard Evanosky, 67, of Carrollton, Ohio passed away at Cleveland Clinic Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

He was born Dec. 9, 1952 in Steubenville, Ohio to Frank Adam and Geneva Marie (Wagner) Evanosky.

Frank worked for Springfield and Washington townships as a road laborer. He married Cindy Lee (Miller) Evanosky Sept. 20, 1975. He was raised Catholic and attended St. Joseph in Amsterdam. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and reading.

Surviving him are his wife, Cindy; three sisters, Patricia Ann Mutton of Navarre, Ohio, Margaret Marie Dowdell of Bergholz, Ohio and Betty Jane Roberts of Canton, Ohio; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James Roberts.

The funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at noon at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home. Calling hours will be 11-noon. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.