Frank W. Boley of Spokane, WA, formerly of Carrollton, died Feb. 9, 2022.

He was the son of the late Joseph W. and Virginia “Jean” Boley.

He was a graduate of CHS and loved to bowl.

He kept in touch with friends and family on Facebook and by phone.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph G. Boley, and a sister, Joyce L. Babe.

He is survived by a brother, Robert J. Boley; a sister, Lillian A. Meek; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

There are no plans for services at this time.