Frank W. Boley of Spokane, WA, formerly of Carrollton, died Feb. 9, 2022.
He was the son of the late Joseph W. and Virginia “Jean” Boley.
He was a graduate of CHS and loved to bowl.
He kept in touch with friends and family on Facebook and by phone.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph G. Boley, and a sister, Joyce L. Babe.
He is survived by a brother, Robert J. Boley; a sister, Lillian A. Meek; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
There are no plans for services at this time.