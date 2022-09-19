Franklin “Jack” Graber, 90, of Mechanicstown, grew up in a Mennonite community and has always been a religious person. After moving into the area, he joined the First United Methodist Church of Carrollton.

He was born Jan. 24, 1932, on a farm near Pretty Prairie, Kansas, to John and Katie Graber.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served in Germany. He graduated from Oklahoma City University in 1959 with a degree in electronics. His career took him around the country as well as around Europe. He worked for Sperry Univac out of Denver, Colorado, and trained in missile guidance systems. After leaving Sperry, he worked for General Electric out of Syracuse, NY. General Electric moved him back to Germany from 1962-1965. He then landed a job with Goodyear Aerospace and moved to Akron where he worked on Flight Trainers. He stayed in the Akron area and worked for both BF Goodrich and Goodyear in a supervisory position until his retirement in 1994.

He married the love of his life, Anne (Berry) Graber, on October 3, 1954. Annie moved with Jack around the country and Europe where they spent many good times traveling the countrysides.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katie; his wife, Annie; and his brothers, Clarence, Willard, Harold, Raymond “Bud”, and Morris.

He is survived by nieces and nephews who have stayed close to Jack over the years.

Jack’s strong belief in God has stayed with him his entire life. He enjoyed going to church and sharing his beliefs in many Bible studies with good friends. He also has shown a love of music. Growing up, Jack and his five brothers would sing and harmonize together. At an early age, he self-taught himself to play the accordion, which he still played until recently. He liked to call ladies on their birthday and play “Happy Birthday” for them.

Jack was a very generous man who wanted to give to others and pass on a legacy of providing monies to help young people and to the less fortunate. He gave money locally to numerous charities and contributed to St. Judes Hospital and the Shriner’s Hospital for children.

Funeral services for Jack will be Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at noon, in the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

Burial will follow in the Scroggsfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the church.

Dodds Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack’s honor to the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 253 S. Lisbon St., Carrollton, Ohio 44615.