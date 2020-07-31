Franklin W. Barlow, 91, of Waynesburg, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

He was born in Harlem Springs, Ohio, on Nov. 20, 1928 to the late Edgar “Ed” and Anna Belle Barlow.

Franklin proudly served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He was a self-employed home builder and in his later years, enjoyed building dog houses. He was the head maintenance man at Fluppy’s Drive In and was a member of the American Legion Post #432 in Waynesburg and Bethel Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn G. Barlow.

Survivors include his daughters, Bonnie (Larry) Hawkins and Brenda Wackerly; step-daughters, Dolores “Dee” May and Patricia (Ron) Simon; six grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, Carl (Ruthie Jo) Barlow and sister, Doris Morckel.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion shown over the last year, especially Carolyn, Amanda and Farrah. Also, to the Louis Stokes VA Clinic in Canton and Ashley from Maxim Home Care.

Visitation is Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 10-11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, with Covid-19 restrictions enforced. Funeral services are private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.