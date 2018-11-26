Fred E. Denoon, 87

Fred Emerson DeNoon, 87, of Carrollton, passed away at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

He was born Nov. 5, 1931 to George McLean and Bertha Thelma (Dowdell) DeNoon at home in Jefferson County.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Luetta (Sands) DeNoon, Nov. 28, 2010. They were married June 9, 1952.

Fred retired from Republic Steel after 38 years as a spark tester leader. He also worked at Summitville Brickyard for two years. He also cut timber. Fred taught himself to play the banjo and sang with the Back Road band. He and Dorothy danced square dances with the Burliques of Minerva. Fred was a member of the Friendship Senior Center. Fred served in the Army during the Korean Conflict as a Sergeant and as a surveyor for the artillery.

He was a member of Four Square Church, the Carrollton Baptist Temple, the VFW and the American Legion.

He is survived by four sons: Charles David “Chuck” (Barbara) DeNoon of Carrollton; Larry (Pat) DeNoon of Minerva; John DeNoon of Lehigh Acres, FL; and Fred Jr. DeNoon of Carrollton; a daughter, Kathleen Franks of New Harrisburg, OH; a brother, Howard DeNoon of Bergholz; Fred’s dear friend, Janet Thompson; six grandchildren: Larry DeNoon Jr., Sharon (Tim) Brace, Cody DeNoon, Candice (Matt) Franks-Martin, Kasey DeNoon, Katy (Tyler) Leishman, and one expected great-grandchild; three sister-in-law’s: Janie DeNoon, Freda (Dave) Frase of Louisville, and Jim (Carol) Sands of Severville, TN; and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were two brothers, Bill and Carl; two sisters, Mary Champion and Georgia Shepherd; and a grandson, Jeremy DeNoon.

Calling hours for Fred will be Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton.

His funeral service will be at the funeral home Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Statler officiating.

Burial will follow at Herrington Bethel Cemetery with a full military service performed by the VFW, The American Legion, and the D.A.V.

The Family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at Aultman Hospital for his care.