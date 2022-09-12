Freda M. Thompson, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, after a long illness.

Born in Waynesburg, Ohio to Clarence D. and Pauline Gibson Cooper, Freda was the fourth born of eight children.

She enjoyed her life growing up on the farm in Mechanicstown, Ohio and was especially proud to be her Daddy’s helper out in the field. She grew up in a close-knit family and maintained a strong bond of love with her parents, sisters, and brother all throughout their lives. Freda was a proud member of the 1955 graduating class of Augusta High School.

Freda was employed with Sears & Roebuck Co. for many years at Belden Village. She enjoyed so many different kinds of crafting and arts over the years including decoupaging, cross stitching, cake decorating, sewing, making stained glass hanging lamps, ceramics from slip to painted figurines, and we can’t forget her love of stitching plastic canvas coasters! She had a real talent for filling her house full of beautiful knickknacks, family pictures, and wall hangings all coming together to create a lovely and welcoming home complimented by many who visited.

Along with her parents, Freda is preceded in death by her loving husband, James R. Thompson who died in 2000. She is also pre-deceased by infant sister, Ola Mae and sisters, Emma Lou Thompson, Beverly Howell, and most recently, Juanita Whitehouse.

Freda is survived by brother-in-law, John Whitehouse of Canton; sisters, Geri Long of Carrollton and Carol Myers of Scio; brother, Clarence Cooper and his fiancé, Marla Frazier, both of Minerva. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Freda is survived by her children, Judy Wheeler of Canton, Barb (Tony) Ianni of North Canton, Ed (Perla) Thompson of Louisiana/Mexico, and Shari Prescott of Bath; five grandchildren, Rita Thompson (Ryan Baker) of Canton, Rachel Prescott (Jon Vondriska) of Bath, Sara Prescott of Bath, Jenamarie DuBois (John DuBois, D.D.S.) of Dublin, Ohio, and Jimmy Ianni of Hudson; along with seven great grandchildren, Niko Prescott, Jameson Baker, Isabella Vondriska, Adalina DuBois, Emelia DuBois, Finnegan Vondriska, and Liam Baker.

The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the caring staff at Windsor Medical for the kind and gentle approach they’ve taken over the past three years as they’ve cared for our mother, especially during Covid when we couldn’t be there with her. We also want to thank Maria Young, M.D. and her medical assistant, ZaNita for giving our mother such loving attention these last 13 years.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Burial will be in Herrington Bethel Church Cemetery near Mechanicstown.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.