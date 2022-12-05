Frederick Hamilton, 82, of Carrollton, passed away in his home on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

A son of the late Lee and Helen (Hauber) Hamilton, he was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Fred attended Jewett High School and was an antique dealer throughout his life.

He is survived by two brothers, Frank (Patty) and Bob Hamilton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Hamilton.

There will be no formal services at this time.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.