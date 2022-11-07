Frederick William Wilson, 93, of Malvern, passed away at Carroll Golden Age Retreat/County Home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Frederick was born in Alliance, Ohio on Jan. 5, 1929, to Leslie and Nellie (Frederick) Wilson.

Frederick drove the van for the Minerva Senior Center. He enjoyed camping and was a member of the Fireside Sams Camping Group. He was member of the Masons – Augusta 504 and a Scottish Rite. He was also a Shriner and drove patients to the hospital for treatment.

Frederick is survived by a daughter, Diana (Robert Holla) Hickle of Malvern; a granddaughter, Valerie (Charles “Chip”) Wilson; and a sister, Beulah Bland of Kilgore.

In addition to his parents, Frederick was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Gertrude Mills Wilson; a son, Michael Wilson; and a sister, Blanche Dulaney.

Memorial service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ryan Hale officiating.

Burial will be at Augusta Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.