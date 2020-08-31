Fredrick Lawrence Foit, 79, of Malvern, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Fred was born in Steubenville, Ohio on March 12, 1941 to Fred August Foit and Anna Marie (McArdie) Foit.

Fred graduated from Timken High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Kent State University. He was employed at several businesses, including Fisher’s Foods, The Timken Company, Firestone, George J. Myer, and Hamrick Manufacturing before opening his own business. He owned JM Sipp Company first; then started IMBX. The last business he owned was Creative Trading Corporation.

Fred is survived by a brother, Michael (Mary Kay) Foit of Texas.

He has remained in contact with his former wives, JoAnne of California, Sherie of Florida, and Beverly of Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by two infant sisters.

Per Fred’s request, there will be no services at this time.

Burial will be in the Simmons Ridge Burial Estates located in Amsterdam, Ohio.

Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.