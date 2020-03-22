Free Press to remain open, but limits lobby, archive access

Following Governor DeWine’s recommendations, The Free Press Standard will close its lobby and archives to the public until April 6.

Weekly issues of The Free Press Standard will continue to be delivered on the regular schedule.

News items may be e-mailed to fps44615@yahoo.com or left in the mailbox. Anyone who needs to speak to someone in person may make an appointment by calling 330-627-5591.

The Free Press Standard will continue to provide information essential to the residents of Carroll County. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.