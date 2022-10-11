Garland Gene Grim, 67, passed away Oct. 9, 2022.

He was born Aug. 14, 1955, in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Alva “Bill” and Betty (Eakle) Grim. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Don (Cindy) Grim Sr., Perry Grim, and Dave Grim.

Gene is survived by his wife, Jaqueline “Jackie” Grim; his sons, Gene Grim Jr., Perry (Jessica) Grim, and John (Stephanie) Grim; his daughter, Heather Grim; his brother, William “Bill” (Pamela) Grim; his sisters, Cookie (Herb) Wade and Sherry (Scott Ley) Roberts; his grandchildren, Hailey, Kaylee, Chance, Delaney, Javen, Seth, Shiane, and Nick; his great-grandchildren, Paisley and Paxon; and his beloved dog, Lucy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708.

Friends will be received for visitation hours at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second St., Bergholz, Ohio 43908, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

There will be a service held the following day on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Kager Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Bergholz Cemetery.