Gary A. Schmucker, 72, of Lake Mohawk, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care.

He was born March 4, 1947 in Canton, Ohio, to Nelson and Ruby Schmucker.

Gary was a graduate of Glenwood High School in Canton and attended Malone College. He worked twenty years as a mailman in Canton and did part-time building and remodeling homes. Following retirement from the Postal Service, he became lake manager for ten years at Lake Mohawk and then worked at the Stark County Sanitary Engineers Department for 18 years. Following retirement, Gary was secretary/treasurer at Lake Mohawk Golf Course. His hobbies were golfing, helping with lake projects, and helping people.

Gary is preceded in death by his father, Nelson Schmucker.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Sandy (Klohs) Schmucker; brothers, David Schmucker of Hilton Head, SC, and Steven Schmucker of Hilliard, Ohio; a sister, Barbara Schroeder of Hilton Head, SC; and two cats, Misty and Shadow.

Per Gary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

He loved his two cats, Misty and Shadow, that he rescued from the Stark County Humane Society. If you wish to make memorial contributions in his name, donations may be made to the Carroll County Animal Protection League, P.O. Box 353, Carrollton, Ohio.

Thank you to our dear friends for their love and support and the staff at Davita West Tuscarawas. Thank you also to Dr. Degenhard, Dr. Casanova, Dr. Haban, and to the nurses and staff at Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton.