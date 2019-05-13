Gary L. Hauber, 80

Gary Lewis Hauber, 80, son of the late Joseph and Grayce Hauber of Jewett, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Gary lived in Carrollton, Ohio with his wife of 38 years, Bette Grimm Hauber. He was a graduate of Jewett High School, class of 1956. He proudly served our country as a United States Marine from 1956-1958.

Gary lived a life of hard work and honesty. His home and heart were always open to family and friends. Gary accomplished many things in his life and we are all proud to call him Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. When he left he took with him a piece of all our hearts. He will always be loved and missed and never, ever forgotten.

His memory will live on through the lives if his wife, Bette Grimm Hauber; his children, Mitch Hauber of Wichita, KS, Denise Hauber-Oktem of Cadiz, OH, Mark Spears, Kevin Spears, Scot Spears and Phillip Spears, all of Carrollton, and Stephanie Finneran of Columbus, OH; thirty-two grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton with Fr. Anthony Batt officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery near Jewett, Ohio. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 4-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.