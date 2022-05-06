Gary L. Tekip, 76, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

He was born to Raymond and Madeline P. (Atkinson) Tekip on July 25, 1945.

He was a superintendent for Superior Paving for over 25 years. Gary was very proud of owning and operating his own company, Generations III Paving, with his son and grandsons. He enjoyed playing his guitar and was a member of several bands throughout the years. Most of all, he was passionate about following and participating in the lives and sporting events of his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Kay (Bell) Tekip, and his two children, Arthur Tekip and Jodie (Kyle) Poole, both of Carrollton; 5 grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Tekip, Austin Tekip, Alexandra (Daniel) Leary, Mikayla Poole, and Gage Poole; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Karen Steinbrenner of Cleveland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jeff Tekip and Dennis Atkinson.

A Celebration of life service will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.