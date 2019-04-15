Gary R. Caldwell, 76

Gary R. “Dick” Caldwell, 76, of Bowerston, Ohio, died suddenly Sunday, April 14, 2019 in his residence.

He was employed for many years as a welder at various locations including The Nolan Company and Simon-Duplex at Bowerston, the former Warner-Swasey Company at New Philadelphia, and finally retired from the Union Metal Corporation at Canton, Ohio.

He was born July 13, 1942 in Dennison, Ohio and was the son of the late Charles Albert “Shay” and Helen I. Copeland Caldwell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Mae Alexander and a brother, Donald Charles Caldwell.

Dick proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War Era, and his veteran status was always very meaningful to him. He was a member and Commander of the former Bowerston American Legion Post #581, and a former member of the Scio American Legion Post #482, and had attended the Trinity United Methodist church at Bowerston. He also served as a member of the Post #581 Color Guard “The Legionnaires”, a group that won state championships and numerous other awards for their endeavors. He was also a member of the Harrison County 40 et 8 Voiture in Cadiz, Ohio, the Scottish Rite Valley of Canton, The Tadmor Temple Shriners of Akron, Ohio and the Masonic Lodge #202 in Gnadenhutten, Ohio. Locally, Dick was known for his fabulous gardens and his willingness to share that bounty with his neighbors and many friends. He was also very interested in assisting his friend, Mike Shepperson, in his efforts to raise and cultivate honeybees.

He is survived by two uncles, Dean Copeland of Bowerston (New Hagerstown), and George (Shirley) Copeland of Bowerston; a number of nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews; his close friends, Michael and Shirley Shepperson of Dennison, OH; friends and neighbors, Edison T. “Ted” and Tanya Gartrell and the David Edie Family, all of Bowerston, and friend, Les Decker, also of Bowerston.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Tunnel Hill Cemetery near Bowerston with Rev. Tom Dawson officiating, where interment will follow. The Scio American Legion Post #482 will conduct military honors. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Contributions in Dick’s memory may be made to the Harrison County Bee Association, C/O 29750 Patterson Rd., Dennison, Ohio 44621. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.