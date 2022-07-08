Gene Hutto, 95, formerly of Louisville, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022.

He was born in Louisville, Ohio on Sept. 29, 1926, to the late Joseph and Mary (Rigle) Hutto.

Gene was a contractor by trade and retired from Molly Stark Hospital where he was director of maintenance. He was a member of Carroll Lodge #315 F & AM and Scottish Rite Valley of Canton, the Dellroy Ruritans and former member of the Nimishillen Ruritans.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty, in 1971 and his second wife, Laverne in 2018; two sons-in-law, Bill Emerson and Tony Smith; two sisters, Georgia May Stertzbach and Ruth Brogan; and a brother, Marvin Hutto.

Gene is survived by three daughters, Marsha Emerson, Carol Ann Smith, and Joyce (Tom) Clark; two sons, Tom (Candy) Hutto and David Bechtel; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E. Gorgas St., Louisville, Ohio with Rev. Michael Grant officiating.

Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Masonic services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville.

Online condolences may be left at www.stier-israelfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Copeland Oaks, 800 15th St., Sebring, Ohio 44672.