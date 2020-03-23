Gene R. Felton, 85, of Minerva, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1935 in Toronto to Raymond and Hazel (Scott) Felton.

He graduated from Malvern in 1954 and was a US Army Veteran. He was a longtime dairy farmer and had worked as a carrier for the Minerva Post Office, Good Roads Machinery and retired GBS in Malvern. He had also been a volunteer firefighter in the Sandra Park Fire Dept. in New Mexico. He is a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by a wife, Elma (Stevenson) Felton, who died in 2004; a son, Brian Felton and a sister, Esther Albright.

He is survived by 2 daughters, Beverly (David) Bonnell of Minerva and Camille Felton (Alex Menke) of Canton; 2 sons, Steve Felton of Minerva and Russell Felton of Taos, New Mexico; 2 sisters, Marlene (Bob) Crowl of Malvern and Patricia (David) Fox of Opelika, AL; 4 grandchildren, Zack (Emily) Felton, Gabe (Allison) Felton, Nick Hayden, and Janice Homan and 2 great grandchildren.

Due to current concerns of the coronavirus, private funeral services will be held at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. John Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.