Genevieve E. Peterson, 96

Genevieve E. “Gennie” Peterson, 96, of Carrollton, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 3, 2018, at Centerville Village in Carrollton.

A daughter of the late William J. and Emma Mary McCully Rutledge, she was born March 26, 1922, in Union Township, Carroll County. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William E. “Bill” Peterson in 2010; and her first husband, Lester Brooks, in 1944.

Gennie was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women at the church. For nearly half a century, she served as a county, school and/or private practice nurse to Charles Dowell and Carl Lincke. Her tireless dedication to serving and supporting others throughout her entire life was simply how she lived. A woman who truly lived her quiet faith in everything she did, Gennie extended her “family” to include anyone and everyone.

She leaves behind her sons, William B. (Barbara) Peterson of Carrollton and Lanny (Kendra) of East Township; daughters, Judy (Lynn) Capper of Carrollton, Susie (Blink) McCorkle of Vincennes, IN, Peggy (Craig) Deibel of North Canton, and Becky (Micah) Hartong of near Mechanicstown; grandchildren, Travis (Debbie) Capper, Roman (Melissa) Capper, Rachel (Capper) Jon Rinkes, Targan Peterson, Jasmine (Peterson) Rashidi Hodari, Natalie Deibel (John Christian), Anna (Deibel) Justen Stickley, Erica (Deibel) Brian Cohen, Ashley (McCorkle) Bruce Fleetwood, Kiley (McCorkle) Sean Docherty, Kaitlin (Peterson) Travis Haugh, Jacob Peterson, and Caleb and Lane Hartong. She was also “Grandma Pete” to twenty-two beloved great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5 at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton from 4-6 p.m. Funeral will be at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church near Petersburg at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6 with viewing one hour prior. Graveside services at Westview Cemetery following funeral.

Memorial donations may be made in Gennie’s name to CHS Vocal Music Club c/o Carrollton BOE, 252 Third St. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.