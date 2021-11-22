George K. Butler, 89, of Salineville, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

He was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Norfolk, Ohio, to G. Ross and Grace (Kelley) Butler.

He had worked for Hercules Motors in Canton and the Tennessee Gas Company and was the owner of the Hoot Owl Inn in Malvern. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1950, and is a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany in the 101st Airborne Division. He is a member of the Augusta Christian Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel (Anderson) Butler, who died in 2001; and two sisters, Mary Griffith and Rosalee Lanning.

He is survived by a daughter, Kim (Brady) Reed of Mechanicstown; two grandchildren, Natalee (Scott) Owen, and Jordy Kellogg; step-grandchild, Neely (Jim) Powell; two great grandchildren, Hunter and Gracee Owen; two step great grandchildren, Ella Fisher and Will Powell, and special family, Jon Kellogg and Amanda Kellogg.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

Burial with full military honors will be in Augusta Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.