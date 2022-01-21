George M. “Pete” Bake, 77, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 17, 2022, in his home of 50 years in Leesville, Ohio.

Pete was born in Perrysville, Ohio, on April 8, 1944, and was the son of the late Abraham and Lillian (Oiler) Bake.

Pete attended Perrysville School, which he would tell everyone who would listen that he graduated from Perrysville University. His jobs over the years included milk driver for Pickerton Creamery, coal miner, Smith Nursery, The Scio Pottery Company, and The Bowerston Shale plant.

Pete is best known for his reputation as the neighborhood scrap man. His belief of a need for recycling has rubbed off on both his daughters, of which he was extremely proud.

On Sept 9, 1972, he married Twila (Roach) Bake, who passed away April 10, 2010. They enjoyed 37 1/2 years of marriage together. He is survived by two daughters, Robin (Rich) Inman of the home, and Connie Bake of Sherrodsville.

He is preceded in death by three sisters, Faith, Lillian, and Barb.

He is survived by three brothers, Abraham, Ben, and Dennis; three sisters, Frances, Nellie, and Jane. He is also survived by all his loyal animal companions. He was known as “Grandpa” to all his grand fur-kids. Many nieces and nephews complete the family.

Pete was known for his quick prayer in which his daughters recall he recited each day at supper.

There will be a public graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Longview Cemetery in Bowerston with family cousin Steve Slater officiating.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

We firmly believe Pete’s final wish would be to please recycle and donate to a local shelter or Humane Society.

