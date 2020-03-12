George R. Dennis, Sr., 63

George Roy Dennis, Sr., 63, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence.

George was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Dennison, Ohio, to the late George Franklin Dennis and Doris Ann Baker Dennis. At an early age, the family moved to Carrollton, Ohio, where he lived until 1979 when he moved to Clarksville, TN.

He worked until 1997 as the mechanic at Cycle Village. He then joined the production team at Bridgestone Metalpha USA and eventually moved into the maintenance division and the welder’s shop.

George graduated from Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Ohio. He attended Motorcycle Mechanic School in Illinois. Mr. Dennis was a member of Sango United Methodist Church.

George is survived by his wife of 26 years, Teresa Ledbetter Dennis; five children, George (Dana) Dennis, Jr., Michael (Jun) Dennis, Brian (Angelique) Dennis, Douglas Hall, and Mary Ann Dennis; eight grandchildren, Neil (Jessie) Norfleet, Nicholas Dennis, Sean Norfleet, Katelyn Dennis, Daniel Norfleet, Andrew Dennis, Lynn May Dennis, and Julia Dennis; two great grandchildren, Jaxon Norfleet and Myles Norfleet; and two sisters, Connie (Steve) Carosiellie of Kauila Kona, HI and Carol (John) Siegmund of Hutto, TX.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at Sango United Methodist Church with Rev. Willie Lyle officiating.

Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 8 from 4-8 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Monday, March 9, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison St., Clarksville, TN.

