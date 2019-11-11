George S. Toot, 93, passed away at his home Oct. 31, 2019.

Born Oct. 3, 1926 to Ross and Lula (Saltsgiver) Toot, George leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Vera (Suder) Toot, whom he married Sept. 8, 1956.

George is also survived by one daughter, Patty, and her husband, Kenneth Babe; one grandson, Jari Babe, and one granddaughter, Maretta Babe. George also loved Brian Schlemmer of Union Twp. like a son, whom he had practically raised from a young teenager, and enjoyed Brian’s phone calls early every morning.

George farmed the family land in Union Twp. all his life, raising cattle and chickens. He also owned and operated Toot’s Union 76 gas station in the 1970’s.

George was an avid coon hunter, famous among his many hunting friends for raising and training Mountain Cur dogs.

George was a faithful Christian, attending the North Suburban Church of Christ whenever the doors were open, serving as an elder, and living his life for the Lord. A celebration of his life well spent will be held at the North Suburban Church of Christ, 1067 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Following the service, we will be reminiscing at the Friendship Center, 100 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton.