Georgia E. Smyth, 93, of Bergholz, OH, passed away June 19, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center West, Steubenville.

She was born Jan. 26, 1926 in Bergholz, OH, the daughter of the late Harold and Velma (Shepherd) Robbins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley “Bud” Smyth.

She was a member of the Bergholz Trinity United Presbyterian

Church. Georgia retired from Edison School District where she worked as a teacher. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma.

Georgia is survived by her sons, Tom Smyth and Ron (Nancy) Smyth; 4 grandchildren, Michael J. Smyth, Thomas M. Smyth, Kimberlie Richardson, and Mark Smyth; 4 great grandchildren, Cynthia, Jocelyn, Matthew, and Evan.

Friends will be received Sunday, June 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second St., Bergholz, where funeral services will be held Monday, June 24 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nancy DeStefano officiating.

Burial will follow at Bergholz Cemetery.

