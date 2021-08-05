Gerald “Jerry” Lockwood, 77, of Carrollton, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

He was born Aug. 4, 1943, in Buffalo, NY, to Willet and Mary (O’Neil) Lockwood.

He retired from Conrail where he was a welder. He was a Missionary Bible Printer having owned the “Bible Print Shop” for 18 years. He is a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple where he had been the Sunday School superintendent, usher, treasurer and Awana leader. He was the former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 145 in Augusta.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Gray) Lockwood, whom he married June 7, 1976; daughter, Lisa Lockwood; 4 sons, Walt Lockwood, Thomas (Alicia) Lockwood, Gerald “Jay” (Krissy) Lockwood, and James Lockwood; sister, Roberta Struble; brother, Donald (Elaine) Lockwood, and 4 grandsons.

Private family services will be held at the Herrington Bethel Cemetery near Augusta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o 2129 Arbor Road, Carrollton, OH.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for all their wonderful care.

