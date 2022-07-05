Gerald R. Grimes, 99, of Canton and formerly Minerva, died Monday, July 4, 2022, in the Canton Christian Home.

He was born Feb. 8, 1923, in Minerva, to Kenneth and Edna (Morehead) Grimes.

He retired from the Timken Company where he had worked for 43 years. He is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church and the U&I Sunday School Class. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1941 and is a WWII U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. He was the curator for the Minerva Historical Society, former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 150 in Minerva, member of the Stark Preservation Society, Ohio Historical Society, Minerva Red Cross, Minerva AARP, former board president and driver for Minerva Community Meals, Minerva PTA and formerly Treasurer for the Ohio PTA Association.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Crowl) Grimes; two sisters, Betty Weaver and Mildred Johnson; 3 brothers, Kenneth “Pete”, Richard and Joe Grimes.

He is survived by two daughters, Chere (Luis) Torres of Nazerano, Mexico, and Carolyn (Austin) Ball of Cincinnati; son, Chris (Malia) Grimes of High Point, NC; sister, Jean Ferguson of Alliance; and 4 grandchildren, Eva, Joshua, Michelle and Suzy.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 7 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Charles Hahlen officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Community Meals.

