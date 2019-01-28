Geraldine Anderson-Pennell, 93, of North Canton, Ohio, entered her eternal home in Heaven Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

She will always be remembered as loving wife, mother, grandmother, and kind-hearted friend.

Gerri was born in Skelt, WV, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Laura (Pudder) Cutlip.

She was a graduate of Webster Springs High School in West Virginia. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Canton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Darrell Anderson, whom she married Jan. 15, 1944 and died in 1992; and Edward Pennell, whom she married in 1996, and died in 2014; sisters Genevieve Singleton; Genelda Chapman; Maxine Silvestro; Emogene Rucks; Della Lehr; and an infant brother, James Cutlip.

She is survived by sons, Billie (Sandy) Anderson of Spring Lake Michigan, Gary (Barbara) Anderson of Grafton, Ohio; daughters, Vicki (Ted) Fryfogle of Hartville, Ohio; Crystal (Chuck) Spicer of Tucson, Arizona; thirteen grandchildren and twenty four great-grandchildren.

Next only to her love for God, was love for her family. She always spoke with great pride of the family and extended family she had been blessed with, and their accomplishments. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, doing what she loved most – taking care of her family. One of her joys in life was giving to others, and she was genuinely appreciative of the kindnesses shown her by her countless friends and loved ones. Her philosophy was that the one who does something wholly for another’s benefit, is the one who receives the greatest benefit. She holds a special place in the hearts of all who knew her.

“Truly my soul finds rest in God; my salvation comes from him. My salvation and my honor depend on God; he is my mighty rock, my refuge.” Psalm 62: 1 and 7. NIV

Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N, Canton, OH 44714. Funeral services are Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 5050 Middlebranch Ave. NE, Canton, with Pastor David Ryan officiating. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church.