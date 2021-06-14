Gerold L. Atherton, 89

Gerold L. Atherton passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center in Baltic, Ohio at the age of 89 years old.

He was a Jehovah’s Witness in the Carrollton Congregation.

Gerold was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, his sister, both a son and daughter, and his first wife.

Gerold is survived by his wife, Juanita; his three sons; two stepsons; and two step grandsons.

Rudy Puskarich will officiate a memorial service via Zoom on June 26, 2021, at 1 p.m.

Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.