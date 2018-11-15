Gertrude Cassidy, 87, of Carrollton, died early Tuesday morning in Mercy Medical Center at Canton.

Born Jan. 16, 1931, in Parma, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Marie Potlevich Swartz.

She was a retired employee of the former Surety Rubber Company in Carrollton. Gertrude was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton.

She is survived by one son, Don (Brenda) Cassidy of Canton, two brothers Ralph Swartz of New Philadelphia and Dave Swartz of Cincinnati; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and five nieces also survive.

Gertrude was preceded in death by one son, Greg and one sister, Betty.

Funeral services are Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 in the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton with Rev. Dan Loomis officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery at Carrollton.