Glenda K. Wiggins, 67, a resident of The Arbors of Minerva, Ohio, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, 2021, following a history of chronic illnesses.

She was born Dec. 6, 1953, in Canton, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Robert G. “Mouse” and Sadie Ellen Russell Lucas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Lee Lucas.

Glenda had sold Avon products for several years and was also a former employee of the Scio Pottery. She enjoyed playing euchre and scrabble but was particularly fond of bingo. She was a 1972 graduate of Carrollton High School who enjoyed weekly gatherings with her family so they could “have it out!”.

She is survived by a daughter, Brittani Wiggins of Carrollton, Ohio; her aunts, Janice A. Place of Minerva, Corma Haas of Lizella, GA, and Rachel Ludwig of Knoxville, TN; two uncles, Ralph (Deanna) Lucas of Carrollton, Ohio, and Kenny (Jean) Lucas of Augusta, Ohio; a niece, Claire Lucas of Forest Grove, OR; and a nephew, Jess Lucas of Camp Lejeune, NC.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Iden and Chaplain Jonathan Tokosh officiating.

Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery near Sherrodsville.

Calling hours will be held from 12 noon until time of services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

