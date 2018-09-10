Glenn D. Guess, 81, of Carrollton, OH, passed away September 7, 2018, at Carroll Healthcare.

He was born Oct. 16, 1936 in Bergholz, OH, a son of the late Ward and Rachel Guess.

In addition to his parents he is preceded by death by his wife, Yvonne Guess; daughter, Anita Johnson; son, Anthony DiMario; brother, Stanley; sisters, Nora, Avanelle, Nancey, and Mary.

He served his country in the United States Army.

Glenn retired from Republic Steel where he was a metallurgical observer for over 45 years.

Glenn was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his children, Polly (Michael) Dehnart, Loretta (Ron) Strohmeyer, Joe (Renee) DiMario, Jim DiMario, Tim DiMario, and John (Belle) DiMario; a brother, Paul (Ike) Guess; many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Send condolences online at www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes.com