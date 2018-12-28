Glenn E. Maurer, 70, of Carrollton, passed away Dec. 23, 2018, at the Arbors at Minerva following a short illness.

He was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Dover, Ohio to the late Clinton and Evelyn (Swartz) Maurer.

He was the greatest father and mentor his sons had ever known and will be greatly missed.

Glenn was retired from Fresh Mark. He was a meat cutter by trade and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He loved spending time with his family and fishing on Killbuck Creek for catfish.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rita R. Maurer and sister, Sandy Lindsay.

Glenn is survived by two sons, Ronald (Angie) Maurer and Eric (Dawn) Maurer; a brother, Ron (Sherry) Maurer of Florida and two granddaughters, Courtney (Adam) Stallman and Madison Maurer.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank Arbors at Minerva and Southern Care Hospice for the wonderful care he received.

Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.