Glenn “G” R. George Jr., 67, of Mechanicstown, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. A son of the late Glenn and Ruth (Morgan) George Sr., he was born on May 4, 1955 in Mechanicstown, Ohio.

Immediately following high school graduation, Glenn began driving a truck for Summitville Tiles for more than 40 years in which he retired. During this time, Glenn was also a volunteer fireman for Fox Township VFD of more than 30 years where he retired as Fire Chief. Of the many accolades awarded to Glenn was in 1990 when he was presented a plaque by the Ohio House of Representatives for heroism for pulling a woman from a second-floor house fire. He was also a Fox Township trustee for more than 20 years where he was often called to clear roads at 2:00am to ensure the safety of township residents. He was a corner stone in the community. Glenn was a charter member of the Great Divide Ruritan club, a lifelong member of the Corinth Presbyterian church, and a member of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. Once a year during the Mechanicstown Homecoming, Glenn was known for cooking the best hot sausage in town.

Glenn is survived by his children, Bobbi Jo Stidham (George), Glenn “Pook” R. George III, Ashley N. Mathes (George), and Nicollette M. Webb; Son-in-Law, Marc Mathes, Daughter-in-Law, Colleen Rafferty; Grandchildren, Hayden J. Stidham, Madison C. George, TJ, Cole and Kyle Mathes, and Aubriella J. Willis; Great Grandchild, Landon J. Mathes; and his best companion, his dog, Jade.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Dick Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Mechanicstown Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.