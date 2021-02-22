Glenn J. Clark, 73, of Malvern, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 in Aultman Hospital.

He was born Dec. 9, 1947 in Malvern to Frank and Gladys (Snyder) Clark.

He retired from Colfor in Malvern, is a 1967 graduate of Malvern High School, and is a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He is a member of the Malvern American Legion Post #375, Minerva VFW Post #4120, coached Malvern Little League for over 20 years, and loved golfing with the boys! He is also a member of the First Christian Church of Malvern.

He is survived by his wife, Karen (Tucci) Clark, to whom he would have been married to for 50 years on May 7; daughter, Dawn (Chris) Lefevre of Malvern; son, Troy (Anna) Clark of Montrose, CO; sister, Margaret (Jim) Richards of Malvern; 3 grandchildren, Connor Lefevre, Sophia Clark and Ellington Clark.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Hope; two sisters, Mary Hardy and Cathy Rogers; and 3 brothers, Willard “Butch” Clark, Frank “Toad” Clark and Gerald Clark.

A private family funeral will be held at the First Christian Church of Malvern with Kenny Thomas officiating.

A public viewing will be held from 12 – 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Malvern High School Athletic Dept. (3242 Coral Rd., Malvern, Ohio 44644), of which Glenn was a member of the Hall of Fame selection committee