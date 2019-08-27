Glenn R. George Sr., 90, of Mechanicstown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 following a short illness.

Born July 21, 1929, in Mechanicstown, he was the son of the late Oscar and Annis (Hardgrove) George.

Glenn was a truck driver for 40 years for Summitville Tile and a lifelong farmer. In addition to serving his country in the Korean War (1951 – 1952), Glenn never fell short with his community involvement. He was a lifetime member of the Corinth Presbyterian Church in Mechanicstown, where he served as an elder; he was a 60 year member of the American Legion #428, where he served as a post commander; a member of the V.F.W. #3301, 40 & 8 #1245; director of the Great Divide Ruritan Club with 34 years of perfect attendance, and served 65 years as a Board of Director and Trustee for the Fox Township Fire Department. Glenn also belonged to the Carroll County Farm Bureau, Carroll Country Fire Fighter’s Association, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, and Carroll County Cattlemen’s Association, where he served as Director and past President and received the 2009 Distinguished Service Award. He also belonged to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.

Survivors include sons, Glenn George Jr. and Robert (Stacy) George; a daughter, Glenda Smith; grandchildren, Bobbi Jo Stidham, Glenn George III, Ashley (Marc) Mathes, Justin (Kristen) Smith, Sara Smith, Samantha (Steve) George, and Ashley Libertore; and great grandchildren, Hayden, Madison, Cole, Kyle, Kaitlynn, Kylar, Breana, Oktober, and Connor.

Glenn was once again reunited with his wife of 43 years, Ruth (Morgan) George. Ruth lost her battle to cancer June 24, 1997.

Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at the funeral home and a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at Maple-Cotton Funeral Home in Kensington Aug. 30, followed by a procession to Mechanicstown Cemetery.