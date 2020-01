Glenn “Sunny” Dye, 77, passed from this life to answer God’s call to eternity.

You are invited to visitation hours Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Beacon of Light Church, 8247 Amsterdam Rd. (St. Rt. 164), Amsterdam. Service at 1 p.m. by Mike Thurston. A sit-down lunch will follow.