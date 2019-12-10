Glenn Tope Butterfield, 86, of Scio, went to be with his Lord and Saviour Dec. 8, 2019 at Sunnyslope Care Center, surrounded by his caring and devoted family. He was a loving husband and wonderful father.

Glenn was born April 14, 1933 in Perry Twp., Carroll County, the oldest of four children of the late Frank R. and Mildred (Tope) Butterfield.

He graduated from Perrysville High School in 1951 and then honorably served his country by serving in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, stationed at Fort Sill, OK. He graduated from Andrews Barber College in Columbus, OH in 1957. He barbered for 58 years, 56 of which he owned and operated Glenn’s Barber and Styling in Scio, retiring in 2015. He and his wife, Lois, owned Butterfield Insurance Agency for 48 years.

He was a devoted member of The Scio United Methodist Church, serving as usher for many years. He also was a member of the Scio American Legion Post #482, Dining Fork Ruritan and Scio Masonic Lodge. He was a former member of the Scio Volunteer Fire Department, Scio Civic Club and K of P Lodge.

Glenn was an antique car enthusiast, having owned several cars over the years. He attended the Hershey Antique Car show and was a charter member of the Carlisle Antique Car Club. He also collected toys, scooters, and “other stuff.”

He is survived by his wife, Lois (Green), whom he married Sept. 7, 1958; two daughters, Sharon (Ronald “Butch”) Johnson of New Philadelphia, and Lisa (Jeff) Moran of Hilliard. He is also survived by his brother, Parke (Betty) Butterfield of Carrollton; his sister, Kathleen (James) Armstrong of Canton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl, and sister-in-law, Rita Butterfield.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers at Sunnyslope Care Center and Crossroads Hospice.

A funeral service with full military honors celebrating Glenn’s life will be held Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at The Scio United Methodist Church with Pastors Deborah Kellar, Jeff Moran and Jonathan Butera officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home in Scio and Thursday, Dec. 12 from 10-11 a.m. at The Scio United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Perrysville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to the Scio United Methodist Church, 117 Maple St., Scio, OH 43988 and Scio American Legion Post #482, 38175 Crimm Rd., Scio, OH 43988.