Gloria K. Lawrence, 78, of Amsterdam, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

She was born Nov. 25, 1942.

Gloria enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Lawrence; daughters, Linda Bates, Tammy (Dewayne) Hargraves, and Michelle Reed; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 5 great-stepchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

There are no calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gloria’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Center, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton.