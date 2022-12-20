Goldie Margaretta Maroni, 36, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

She was born at Twin City Hospital in Dennison on Jan. 7, 1986, to Jeffery and Joyce Foster. Goldie graduated from Carrollton High School in 2004. She married her soulmate, Nicholas W. Maroni on July 1, 2006. Goldie was a school bus driver for East Canton Schools, driving as both a contract driver and a substitute. Goldie was well known for cooking and making birthday cakes. She enjoyed bowling and doing crafts. People will remember her for her big heart.

Survivors include her husband, Nicholas Maroni of East Canton, and two daughters, Gabriella and Nicole of the home; her parents, Jeff and Joyce Foster of Carrollton; her brother, Justin (Jenn) Hart of Carrollton; two sisters, Jennifer (Russell) Maroni of Coshocton, and Haley Foster of Carrollton; many loving nieces and nephews; and Luna, her chocolate labradoodle.

Goldie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James and Goldie Carpenter, and her paternal grandparents, James and Twylah Foster.

Calling hours will be at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. and one hour before the funeral.

The funeral will be Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.