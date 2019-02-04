Gordon E. Effinger, 91, of Canton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Aultman Women’s Board Compassionate Care Center in Canton.

Gordon was born in Canton, OH Sept. 4, 1927, a son of the late William E. and Lenora Heidt Effinger.

He was raised by his late uncle and aunt, Chris H. and Bertha B. Wege from the time he was in the 8th grade until he married his loving wife, Joyce.

Gordon and Joyce were married at the Christ Presbyterian Church Dec. 30, 1950 by Rev. Dr. George E. Parkinson and Rev. Orville W. Briner.

Gordon graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946. He proudly served his country in the Army from June of 1946 to his discharge in February 1953 at Camp Polk in Louisiana. Gordon served during WWII and the Korean War in Berlin, Germany with the airlift division. He was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Canton where he was an ordained deacon in his earlier years. Gordon retired as a supervisor from Timken Roller Bearing Company in 1985.

Gordon was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene “Gene” and Norman Effinger.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Joyce C. (Norton) Effinger; daughter, Laurel L. Effinger of Canton and many loving nieces and nephews.

Pastor Stephen Kimbrel will conduct a graveside service at Moultrie Chapel Cemetery in Minerva Monday at 2 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dawson Funeral Home.

