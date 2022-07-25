Grace Charlotte (Hale) Seward, 94, of Cambridge, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at The Cambridge Place.

She was born March 15, 1928, in West Chester, PA, daughter of the late Charles Hale and Grace C. (Coe) Hale.

Mrs. Seward received her bachelor’s degree from Malone College in 1974. She was a 5th grade school teacher for many years. In Carroll County, she helped to establish the Head Start Program for the county and also served as a 4-H advisor. She was very active with her church and the choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Franklin “Frank” Seward, who died Oct. 18, 2002. They were married Oct. 30, 1948, in Candor, NC.

Also deceased is a sister and a grandson.

She is survived by two sons, Pere (Marsha) Seward of Summerfield and Mike Seward of Orlando; a granddaughter; and five great-grandchildren.

No calling hours will be observed.

No funeral services will be held at this time.

