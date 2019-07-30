Gregory Leland Pickens, 68, of Nectar Rd., died at his home Sunday night July 28, 2019.

He was born Jan. 1, 1951 in East Liverpool, OH, a son of the late Leland Robert and Ruby Jewel Brown Pickens.

Gregory lived all his life in this area, graduating from Carrollton High School. He then graduated from Kent State College and worked as an engineer/conductor for Conrail Railroad until his retirement in 1996. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1969 to 1973 where he served as a supply technician. He attended the Salineville Assembly of God Church. He was a past member and past Grand Master of the Salineville Masonic Lodge 348. Gregory also belonged to the Ohio Auctioneers Association and the Ohio Cattleman’s Association.

Gregory will be sadly missed by his wife, Linda Fithens Pickens at home; three sons, Matthew (Amy) Pickens of Columbus, OH, Leland (Jolyn) Pickens of NC, Ronald Hyndman of Dellroy; one daughter, Angela Criner of Carrollton; one brother, Robert Jeffrey Pickens of Columbus, OH; one sister, Mary Luann Pickens of Minerva; eleven grandchildren, Jackson and Brigid Pickens of Columbus, OH, Jordan, Leland, and Jake Pickens of NC, Natasha Hyndman of Mechanicstown, Thomas and Tyler Bradley of Carrollton, Joseph Criner of Carrollton, Nicole and John Hyndman of Dellroy, and one great grandchild, Zahra Barnhart of Mechanicstown.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 12 p.m., Aug. 2, 2019 at the Kerr-Pastore Funeral Home in Salineville, OH with Pastor Diana Ruoff of the Family Worship Center in Carrollton, officiating.

Burial will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the Salineville John Adams Post 442 Honor Guard.

Family and friends may visit the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 and one hour prior to service.