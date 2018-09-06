Guided Tour of Leesville Lake by Canoe or Kayak

The Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a free guided kayak/canoe tour of Leesville Lake on Saturday, September 22.

This is a family friendly event that will begin at FFA (Future Farmers of America) Camp Muskingum located at 3266 Dyewood Rd. SW, Carrollton. Participants may bring their own boat or borrow one from the camp.

The group will paddle approximately four to five miles around the lake while learning about the watershed and will also make a stop at Camp NEOSA (North Eastern Ohio Salvation Army) where lunch will be provided.

The tour should wrap up about 2 p.m. and will bring participants back to FFA Camp Muskingum.

Reservations are required by September 13. You may call 330-627-9852 to sign up. This will ensure that enough boats will be available for all that want to join the fun. Space is limited. Sign up soon!