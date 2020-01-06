H. Wayne Sexton, 79, of Minerva, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Aultman Hospital.

He was born Feb. 6, 1940 in Fullerton, KY to Lerman and Rosetta (Ratliff) Sexton.

He was a crane operator for Republic Steel for 30 years. He served in the US Navy and was a lifetime member of the Carrollton VFW #3301 and a member of the Augusta Lodge #504 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife, M. Ellen (Stevens) Sexton, whom he married Oct. 27, 1962; four daughters, Terri (Drew) Brotherton of Minerva, Becky (Howe) Cayton of Minerva, Kathy Carver of East Rochester, and Tina (Rick) Martin of East Rochester; a sister, Judy (Kenny) Fry of Canton; a brother, Lerman Sexton of Canton; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kenny Carver.

Funeral services with full military honors will be Thursday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Gabe Norris officiating. Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. prior to the services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.