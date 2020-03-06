Hannah E. Burnsworth, 96, a longtime fixture in the Village of Sherrodsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 from her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born March 24, 1923 in Mount Pleasant, PA, and was the daughter of the late Walter John and Hilary Ann (Moore) Burnworth.

Her husband, Hubert V. Burnsworth, Sr., whom she married May 1, 1940, passed way Feb. 16, 1996. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Hubert V. Burnsworth, Jr.; four brothers, David, Walter, Clive, and her twin brother, Ralph; two sisters, Patricia Withers and Esther Abbott; a grandson, a granddaughter, and two great-granddaughters.

Hannah exhibited a lifetime of dedication to the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church, where as a member she served in the choir, was a Sunday School Secretary and longtime teacher, and was the Ladies Missions Director. She was always available to assist with the organization and operation of the Vacation Bible School activities each summer. Ever community-minded, she served as the Sherrodsville Village Clerk for ten years, and was the local correspondent for the Times-Reporter for over 40 years and The Free Press Standard for 11 years. She served as the secretary for the Hands Across Sherrodsville Food Pantry and Sherrodsville Salvation Army Service Unit from its inception in 1997 until retiring from the position in September of 2014, and was honored with the title Secretary Emeritus when she stepped down. Hannah also worked at the Scio Pottery for 14 ½ years, and served as a substitute cook at the former Sherrodsville grade school, and had worked for both the former Dudek’s Bakery and Sunset Valley Bakeries. She was honored by the Village of Sherrodsville in August of 2014 when she was named Grand Marshall of the Homecoming Parade. Hannah consistently showed selfless concern for others. A pillar of faith, strength and determination, she performed her own yard work and home maintenance well into her late 80’s. Her positive outlook was contagious, and she will long be remembered by her family, friends, and neighbors.

She is survived by two daughters and a son, Mrs. Nancy (Marion “Gene”) Keplinger of Scio, Ohio, Mrs. Carol (James) Henry of Tippecanoe, Ohio, and Wayne Allan (Verna) Burnsworth of Libby, MT; 14 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Daniel E. Parson officiating. Interment will follow in the Leesville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services in the church. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. Contributions in Hannah’s memory may be made to the Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 211, Sherrodsville, Ohio 44675. To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com.